Orientation: NYSC receives 72,000 test kits from NACA

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has released 72 RDT test kits to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) towards the success of the forthcoming 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream Two orientation course.

Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, commended NACA when he paid a courtesy call on the Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Gambo Gumel Aliyu in his office in Abuja.

He said the NYSC is the only agency where all prospective corps members and other camp participants are tested for COVID-19 before entering the camps.

Ibrahim added that only those that test negative are allowed into the camps, while those that test positive are taken away by the NCDC and state health officials for treatment.

“This has availed the NCDC and the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 the opportunity to have the data analysis of COVID-19 in the country.

We also extend our appreciation to General TY Danjuma Foundation for donating sixty-thousand test kits to NYSC,” General Ibrahim added.

He promised a stronger synergy with NACA while he commended the Corps Members in NACA CDS Group for sensitising Nigerians on the scourge and dangers of HIV/AIDS.

He assured the Corps Members of enhanced welfare package, admonishing them to contribute their quota to national development as they serve as good ambassadors of the NYSC.

The Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr Gambo Gumel Aliyu said NACA and NYSC are critical stakeholders in effective healthcare delivery to all Nigerians.

He said the transmission of HIV/AIDS is active among youths between age 22 and 25.

He added that there should be a stronger synergy between the two agencies to stem the tide of the deadly virus with more sensitisation using corps members