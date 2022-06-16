Orji Uzor Kalu on Tinubu’s running mate: Muslim-Muslim ticket only way to APC victory

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North ), has said the only path to victory for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to pick a Muslim from the North as running mate.

Kalu made the declaration Wednesday at a media chat before plenary.

He said Tinubu, as a Muslim minority from the South, cannot afford to pick a Christian minority from the North.

“Election is about winning the votes where they are. A Muslim from the North will give Tinubu the required votes in the North,” he said.

The former Abia state governor further said Tinubu, being a very liberal minded statesman from the South with an ordained pastor as wife, needed a Muslim from the North for formidable combination.

“Christians should not be agitated about Muslim-Muslim ticket. I am a Catholic and do not see anything wrong with it for the purpose of winning election.

“Do you want me to speak the truth? If I am Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose wife is a senior pastor at a Pentecostal Church, I will go for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“The most important thing is for the party to win. We should stop the issue of whether you put a Christian there or not.

“After all if we win, the wife is already a pastor. This is my own opinion, and you cannot deny me my opinion,” he stressed.

Kalu also told newsmen that a party could also play Christian-Christian ticket, depending on the scenario.

He emphasised that it would be almost difficult for the APC to win the election in 2023 if Tinubu does not fly Muslim-Muslim ticket, pointing out that his submissions were not those of the APC, but those of Orji Kalu.

“I sit with Tinubu’s wife in the Senate and the wife is a pastor and I have known Tinubu for long and he is a man who can do the work. Tinubu is not a man who preaches Islam or Christianity.

“He is a man who goes with everybody and can do the work, I know that most Christians will be hurt with what I am saying, but picking a Muslim or a Christian will not make him the best president,” he added.

PDP NWC receives report, South-East kicks

And in a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has received the report of advisory committee that unanimously adopted Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike as the running mate to the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Blueprint had reported that the PDP Deputy National Chairman (North) Umar Damagum-led committee Tuesday recommended and settled for Wike as Atiku’s running mate.

The Rivers state governor was said to have come tops ahead of both Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.

Blueprint exclusively gathered that members of the NWC led by Senator Iyochia Ayu, Wednesday received the Damagum committee report.

Notwithstanding Wike’s clearance by the Damagum panel, Wike would still have to cross more hurdles.

It was gathered that since the news broke Tuesday, some leaders of the party had expressed their misgivings at the choice of Wike on account of his conduct and prepared to ‘pull the rug off his feet.’

It was learnt that those opposed to Wike’s choice as running mate had uploaded a video of his media interviews now trending where he swore never to take the vice-presidential slot.

Southeast kicks

But in the midst of all this, PDP stalwarts from the South-east geopolitical zone are demanding that running mate to Atiku be given to them in the spirit of equity, fairness and balance.

Former Enugu state Governor Chimaroke Nnamani and former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim are being mentioned in this regard.

A source who spoke to Blueprint said: “Giving the position to South East will usher in peace and harmony in the PDP going into the 2023 elections instead of the south-south that is already a battle field among the aspirants.”

New committee to screen VP contenders

Meanwhile, the Ayu-led NWC has set up yet another committee to screen the running mate contenders.

The new committee is headed by former foreign affairs minister, Chief Tom Ikimi while former Kogi state Governor Captain Idris Wada and former aviation minister, Ostia Chidoka are members.

Others are: Binta Bello, Mutiat Adedoja, Austin Opara, Aisha Madawaki, George Ologun, Chidiebelu Mofus, Fidelis Tapgun and Akilu Indabawa who will serve as secretary.

The committee meets Thursday (today) for the screening exercise.

A statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said the National Working Committee (NWC) set up the committee pursuant to part V1, paragraph 14 of the Electoral Guidelines of the Party.

While the statement was silent on who the contenders were, Ologunagba said the party was still consulting and yet to take a position.

‘INEC waiting’

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed the hope that the political parties would meet its set deadline by Friday.

When our reporter contacted the officials of the commission for an update on submission of running mate nominees Wednesday, one of them said: “I don’t have it with me here now. Why don’t you wait till Friday? Maybe INEC will issue a statement on the matter.”

However, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman Rotimi Oyekanmi specifically said: “You have to wait until after the deadline has passed before you can get the accurate number. Some might submit on the last day.”

Also, the National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye, already in Ekiti state for the governorship election at the time of this report said: “My brother, I’m still in Ekiti. I don’t have information relating to the submissions.”

