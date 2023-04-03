Orji Uzor Kalu’s wife, Ifeoma, is dead

The former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Kalu, has announced the death his first wife, Mrs Ifeoma Kalu, who died at the age of 61.

This was disclosed in a post on his official social media page on Monday.

He wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America.”

