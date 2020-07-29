Ornguze was a champion for justice, equity – MBF

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has described Rev John Terlumun Ornguze as a champion who stood for justice and equity till he breathed his last breath.

Rev Ornguze, who was the son of a World War II veteran, died on July 13, 2020 at the age of 66.

A press statement by the National President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus, said the late cleric “was known for his earnest quest for knowledge and peace among all Nigerians, especially inhabitants of the Middle Belt region. He dedicated his life to ensuring the greatness of his people through development of their full potentials.”

According to Dr Pogu, notwithstanding the challenges of development plaguing the Middle Belt zone, Ornguze deployed his clerical calling in rallying forces to pray for divine intervention for his people and other Nigerians, saying, “His clerical calling and search for peace led him to found the Global Christian Centre at New Port Beach, California and Intercessors for Africa engaged in praying for peace.”

Dr. Pogu said, the cleric left inspiring footprints of his ministerial calling in Canada, England, Scotland, Brazil, Germany, Holland, Romania, among others.

Rev. Ornguze authored two books, ‘Errors in Tulsa’ and ‘Heaven for Whites Only’. He broadened his academic horizon by studying second degree in Theology, after earning a first degree in Melodyland School of Theology in 1982.

The late Ornguze played prominent roles in the facilitation of peace between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups through the promotion of faith-based dialogue-cum-mediation forum. In doing this, the late cleric assisted both groups faced the challenges confronting both groups.

Besides initiating the Middle Belt University, Gboko in Benue state, Rev Ornguze was also engaged in yet another venture called the California Fresh project.

“The Forum mourns the death of this great son of our region. We wish to commiserate with the people and government of Benue state under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom, and the immediate family members of this departed leader of the Middle Belt. We pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the pains of this loss that is shared by many beyond the state and the Middle Belt region.”

