Oromoni’s death: Justice must not be denied – Rev Oye





The lead pastor of The Transforming Church (TTC) Rev Sam Oye has added his voice in condemning the brutal murder of Sylvester Oromoni (jnr) whose sad demise occurred last week.





In a sermon on Sunday, the cleric noted that this particular incident should not be swept under the carpet like others whose outcome of investigation failed to see the light of day.



While raising rhetorical questions, the cleric asked, “How could playing football lead to such a painful and tragic end, how many footballers ever died like that?

“Where is the referee that officiated the match to give us more details, what intervention measures did the school take to prevent this from happening?

“Where are the children alleged to have inflicted this pain on Sylvester?”

According to him, although Sylvester is gone, there must be justice for sylvester akin to #ENDSARS saying that anyone involved in the investigation, but perverts justice through bribery in order to cover up the truth, mislead the public or judge wrongly has opened the door of misfortune on his family for years to come.

While commiserating with the family, Rev Oye said, “I extend my deepest condolences to the Oromoni’s family and pray for the grace to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“Finally, I challenge busy parents to pause and begin to rethink our commitment to parenting otherwise, we would be raising dysfunctional children who would give us no rest in the future.

“Our first responsibility is to raise our children well. I also want to encourage school owners to revisit their school’s management system in order to identify, isolate and eliminate toxic and potential violent children to avoid having shootings in our schools.”

