Ortom accuses Akume of diverting N2bn state funds

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state yesterday accused Senator George Akume of diverting 2 billion from the state coffers while serving as governor to prosecute his senate ambition Ortom also accused the former governor of arrogating to himself powers of a god saying his fight was for selfish reasons and not because he has not performed as governor of the state.

Ortom was reacting through his Special Adviser on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua, to the statement credited to Senator George Akume that he has performed poorly.

Akume had in an interview with newsmen at his residence in Makurdi alleged that over N500 billion has been realised by the state during Ortom’s stay in office, but that he could not use the fund to pay salary.

He again apologized on behalf of the Benue people for bringing Ortom to governed saying he performed below expectations.

But reacting on behalf of the gover- nor, Agerzua said Senator Akume took the money that was not appropriated with which he contested for the Senate president in 2017 and lost.

He said the two billion naira saga was a tip of the iceberg of his wrongdoing during his tenure as governor reputed to have been riddled with massive corruption.

According to him, Akume had enjoyed many privileges from people of Benue who voted him as governor for two terms and senator three times such that he ought to respect every Benue citizen.

“Akume’s criticism of governor Ortom has nothing to do with perfor- mance but everything to do with Or- tom’s subservience and subjugation to his whims and caprices.

“It has become a trend for Nigerian godfathers to suffocate their god children for failing to be totally slavish to them.

This is unfortunate of godfathers who arrogate to themselves the role gods like it happened in Lagos state,” he added.

He said unfortunately for Akume he failed to achieve the same selfish dreams for Ortom in Benue.

He advised that for failing to appreciate the privileges Benue people have given to the senator, they should with- draw their support for him so that he will come back to his senses.

