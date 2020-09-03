Ortom advocates change from presidential to parliamentary system









Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Thursday called for a review of the Nigeria constitution to provide for a change from presidential to the parliamentary system of government.



Governor Ortom made the call in Government House, Makurdi, while inaugurating the committee to prepare Benue state submission to the National Assembly committee on review of the 1999 constitution.



He said it was clear that the system was not a cost-effective system for the country’s context and that Nigeria would be better off switching to a parliamentary system.



He noted that the parliamentary system of government provided

opportunities for power-sharing, such that smaller parties also participate in governance to the extent of their electoral performance.



Ortom said the system is also more accountable as it provides for regular interface between the leaders of the executive and the representatives of the people.



“It is also considerably less complex. The federal government should have a subsidiary function. This means that it should perform only those tasks that cannot be performed at a more local level.



“The current practice in which the federal government has constitutional powers in nearly 100% performance while the states and the local government areas are only able to function in 30% or less of these areas is a distortion of the spirit and practice of federalism.



“We need the constitution to set out a system which the various tiers of government can simultaneously engage in the types of relationships that are common to all functional federations by specifying the areas in which the tiers have autonomy, areas in which the need to cooperate, areas where the relationship is supervisory and areas where power is shared,” he stated.



Governor Ortom said to further strengthen the rule of law and promote accountability, Nigeria needs to separate the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation from that of the Minister of Justice.