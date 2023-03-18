Ortom, Alia, Uba commend INEC over improved elections process

Governorship candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Hycinth Alia and that of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Titus Uba, casted their votes at their various polling units.

Alia voted at Bako Market Square, Mbadede while Titus Uba voted at Tse Tyosula, Mbakyaha all in Vandeikya Local Government area.

Rev. Fr. Alia in an interview with newsmen after voting, described the election as peaceful in his home local government area.

He said from the few complaints he received from the last time, there was enormous improvement.

“I think INEC has made tremendous improvement and so far even in security, we have not heard breaches. In places where there are packets of violence the security is responding,” he said.

Also Uba urged the INEC to ensure that the election is free and fair.

He commended the INEC for improvement in the accreditation and voting process noting the election was so far peaceful.

Meanwhile Governor Samuel Ortom who also casted his vote at Gbajimba said he was happy that INEC has taken note of the great mistake that were made during the last voting exercise and transmission of results.

“The last time INEC shifted the goal post in the middle of the game. “I commended just like today, on the part of the electorate, they did well as you can see, the BVAS, the accreditation and the voting process has been made.

“The challenge is why did they not upload result of the election electronically as stipulated in their guidelines?

“From here, we want the result to be transmitted.

“Let us know who has the highest votes, not going to doctor it somewhere and say there is problem with server,” he added.

