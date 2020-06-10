Ortom appoints former SWAN chairman as SSA on Sports







Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has appointed a veteran sports journalist, Law Possible Ediba as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Sports.



Mr. Law Possible Ediba has served as the pioneer chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Benue state chapter and served three terms concurrently.



He played Kaduna Junior Eleven and nicknamed ‘Possible’, during his career as a footballer.



He travelled as SWAN delegate to several countries including Greece, Israel amongst others.



According to the appointment letter signed by the Secretary to the state government, Prof. Anthony A. Ijohor (SAN), the appointment takes effect from 8th June, 2020.



In the appointment letter, the governor explained that the appointment is based on pure merit and stressed that it is also a call to national service.



He therefore urged the appointee to mobilize all his qualities which singled him out for the appointment to justify the confidence reposed in him.



Reacting, over the appointment, Mr. Ediba expressed glory to God and gratitude to Governor Samuel Ortom.



He assured that he will discharge his duties and responsibilities with absolute commitment, high sense of responsibility and diligence to justify the confidence reposed in him.



He thanked the Chief Press Secretary, Hon. Terver Akase, Government House Media crew led by Dr. Charles Iomumbe and the entire members of external correspondents, NUJ Benue state for their support.



