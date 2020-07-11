Ortom asks FG to declare herdsmen in Benue as terrorists

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen killing innocent people in communities of Benue state as terrorists.

The governor’s call followed repeated herdsmen attacks on different communities of the state in the last couple of months.

The latest of such attacks took place Friday night at Tse-Chembe community near Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area where the herders murdered seven persons in cold blood and left many others badly injured.

The herdsmen had barely a week ago also killed two members of the State Livestock Guard in the same local government area.

Governor Ortom in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase Saturday condemned the invasion and killings and described the situation as unacceptable.

He said Benue State has a law which prohibits open grazing of livestock, stressing that only a terrorist group would deliberately choose to violate the legislation as Fulani herdsmen have done since the law was enacted in 2017.

Governor Ortom stated that declaring the armed herders operating in Benue State as terrorists will end the wave of impunity and guarantee the rule of law.

The Governor commended officers and men of Operation Whirl Stroke for their prompt responses to distress calls, particularly that of yesterday when the people of Tse-Chembe came under herdsmen’s attacks.

Meanwhile troops of the joint military spike operation known as Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have killed two suspected herdsmen who invaded Chembe community in Logo Local Government area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the herdsmen were among those who had stormed the community on Friday night killing two locals and injuring others.

