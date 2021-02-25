Ortom, Bala’s clash over herdsmen not fundamental – El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-rufai, said the disagreement between the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed over the activities of the herdsmen was not a fundamental issue but difference in opinion.

El-rufai assured that the altercation will stop and the Northern Governors Forum will come with permanent solutions to the movement of helders across the country.

Both Bauchi and Benue governors recently attacked themselves verbally on whether the herdsmen can carry gun about and whether they needed permission to stay any part of the country.

Speaking with newsmen at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday in Abuja, after a brief closed door meeting with the party’s director of organisation, governor El-rufai said the Northern governors are committed to ending the normadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time.

When asked whether he was not worried about the ultracattion between Bauchi governor and his colleague in Benue state, El-rufai said: “I just left Kaduna state. We had a meeting of the Northern state governors, Bauchi state governor and Benue state governor were there. So, it will be sorted out. It could be differences in option but definitely it is not fundamental.

“We are all committed to solving the problem of movement up and down by the herders because once we solve that problem, the clashes between farmers and herders will reduce significantly.

“It will be sorted out, there will always be differences in opinion but not fundamental. The Northern State Governors Forum is committed to ending the normadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time and we are all working.”