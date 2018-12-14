Ortom beacon of hope for Nigeria’s democracy

Deputy Chief Whip and Chairman, House of Representatives ad-hoc

committee on the recent tragedy at Buruku crossing point on River

Katsina-Ala, Pally Iriase, has described Governor Samuel Ortom as a

beacon of hope for Nigeria’s democracy.

He spoke yesterday at a cocktail party and grand performance which the

governor organised in honour of the committee and that of works at the

Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

Iriase stated that the governor had written his name in gold by his

love and passion for the lives of his people, stressing that the

primary duty of government is to protect lives and property adding

that no leader should pay lip service to this important

responsibility.

While empathising with the governor as well as government and people

of Benue State over the continuous loss of lives at the Buruku

crossing point, Mr. Iriase said construction of a bridge at the

crossing point was long overdue.

He said the current National Assembly was sad that the bridge in

question had already been captured in the 2009 national budget with a

design done but never executed, stressing that the loss of lives at

the crossing point was preventable.

Iriase noted that when constructed, the bridge would serve both the

northern and Eastern parts of the country.

Chairman Committee on Works, Taiwo Akintola, stated that the

legislators were proud of Governor Ortom’s stand for a greater

Nigeria, assuring that the bridge would be captured in the next budget

and everything would be done to ensure that it was constructed.

Governor Ortom lauded the House of Representatives for standing firm

in defence of democracy in the country, saying they had chosen the

path of honour even when some representatives went on “drinking

spree.”

He noted that time has come for Nigerians to speak out against the

ills in the country like Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, stressing

that the majority of Benue people was committed to ensuring a better

Nigeria.

Ortom noted that all the federal roads in the state were dilapidated

and called for urgent attention to prevent avoidable carnage on them

as was the present case.

He expressed appreciation to the member representing Buruku at the

National Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Orker Jev for bringing the matter on

the floor of the House, saying his antecedents have endeared him to

his people.

