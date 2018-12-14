Ortom beacon of hope for Nigeria’s democracy

Deputy Chief Whip and Chairman, House of Representatives ad-hoc
committee on the recent tragedy at Buruku crossing point on River
Katsina-Ala, Pally Iriase, has described Governor Samuel Ortom as a
beacon of hope for Nigeria’s democracy.
He spoke yesterday at a cocktail party and grand performance which the
governor organised in honour of the committee and that of works at the
Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.
Iriase stated that the governor had written his name in gold by his
love and passion for the lives of his people, stressing that the
primary duty of government is to protect lives and property adding
that no leader should pay lip service to this important
responsibility.
While empathising with the governor as well as government and people
of Benue State over the continuous loss of lives at the Buruku
crossing point, Mr. Iriase said construction of a bridge at the
crossing point was long overdue.
He said the current National Assembly was sad that the bridge in
question had already been captured in the 2009 national budget with a
design done but never executed, stressing that the loss of lives at
the crossing point was preventable.
Iriase noted that when constructed, the bridge would serve both the
northern and Eastern parts of the country.
Chairman Committee on Works, Taiwo Akintola, stated that the
legislators were proud of Governor Ortom’s stand for a greater
Nigeria, assuring that the bridge would be captured in the next budget
and everything would be done to ensure that it was constructed.
Governor Ortom lauded the House of Representatives for standing firm
in defence of democracy in the country, saying they had chosen the
path of honour even when some representatives went on “drinking
spree.”
He noted that time has come for Nigerians to speak out against the
ills in the country like Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, stressing
that the majority of Benue people was committed to ensuring a better
Nigeria.
Ortom noted that all the federal roads in the state were dilapidated
and called for urgent attention to prevent avoidable carnage on them
as was the present case.
He expressed appreciation to the member representing Buruku at the
National Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Orker Jev for bringing the matter on
the floor of the House, saying his antecedents have endeared him to
his people.
