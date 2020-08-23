Ortom can’t dissolve PDP caretaker c’ttee – Niger chair

The caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state has said Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state currently mediating in the crisis rocking the party has no powers to dissolve the committee constituted by the National Working Committee(NWC).

The chairman of the caretaker committee, Umar Garba Chiza, stated this at the weekend at a press briefing to debunk reports of purported sack by the Governor Ortom-led reconciliatory committee.

He said: “It is pertinent to explain here that neither the convener of the reconciliatory meeting nor the zonal chairman of the PDP in the North Central region has any executive power to dissolve what was constituted by the NWC.”

Chiza said it has become imperative to make the clarification due to false social media report that the Ortom mediating committee has sacked the chairman and secretary of the PDP caretaker committee in the state.

While describing such report as total falsehood, the chairman said Ortom only said he was going to recommend his findings to the NWC of the party.

He expressed surprise that Governor Ortom did not give him fair hearing adding that “he only acted on what one side to the crisis told him without giving us equal opportunity.”

He said the conduct of the forthcoming congress and election into the state is the sole responsibility of the national electoral committee appointed by the NEC of the party, adding that the caretaker committee has ensured level playing field for all contestants in the state.