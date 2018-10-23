Ortom charges cadet officers on selfless service

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state yesterday advised the newly

commissioned cadet officers to work towards adding value to the

country’s military with a view to addressing the numerous security

challenges confronting it.

Ortom gave the advice yesterday at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi

when he received 11 of the newly commissioned cadet officers of the

65th Regular Course, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Zaria, who are

indigenes of the state.

The governor described the military as a disciplined security

formation, pointing out that those who joined it have sacrificed their

lives for the love and protection of their country.

He charged them to look unto God in the discharge of their duties even

as he prayed God to grant them a successful career in the military.

While congratulating the young officers, the governor expressed the

hope that they would be selfless in their job.

Leader of the delegation, 2nd Lieutenant Boniface Msughter Ikpa, said

they had come to identify with Governor Ortom, to get his blessings

and to inform him that they had successfully passed out from the NDA.

He presented a publication to the governor which contained details of

activities of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Among the cadet officers who met the governor was 2nd Lieutenant

Detimbir Chia, the young man who discovered the crashed Nigerian

Airforce plane at Ngokugh Hills, Kwande in 2006.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.