Ortom congratulates Ogbeche on re-election as NUJ FCT chair





Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, has congratulated Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche on his re-election as the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council.







Ogbeche, who polled 450 votes, beat his only rival, Mr Donald Ugwu, of the News Agench of Nigeria (NAN) who polled 59 votes in the election conducted, Saturday, at the NUJ FCT Council Secretariat, Utako, Abuja.Ortom, in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, described Ogbeche’s reelection as ‘well-deserved’.





The governor further commended journalists in Abuja ‘for the peaceful and democratic manner the election was conducted’.

The statement read in part, “I wish to, on behalf of the good and peace-loving people of Benue state, heartily congratulate Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche on his re-election for another term of three years. “Your victory is well-deserved and expected because of your landmark achievements in the past three years.

“I believe your colleagues were enthralled by your outstanding performance, hence their decision to vote massively for your re-election

“I wish you a successful tenure and enjoin you and the new executive to place the nation above personal and practice journalism in strict compliance with the ethics of the profession

“As a strong advocate of peace, justice and equity and fairness, I urge the chairman with his members in Abuja to speak the truth to power through their reportage and eschew fake news, which is doing more harm than good to the nation.

“I pray that you enjoy a successful and peaceful tenure and continue to push for a Nigeria, where peace, justice and fairness takes the centre stage.”

