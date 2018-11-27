Ortom drags Akume to Tiv traditional council 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state yesterday said he will report

Senator George Akume to the Supreme Assembly of the Tiv Area

Traditional Council over accusations that the state government was

behind killings in the state.

Ortom who stated this yesterday at Tyulen in Guma local government

area, noted that since the senator had chosen to tell President

Muhammadu Buhari that militia herdsmen were not behind the massacre of

Benue people, it implied that he has adequate knowledge about the

killings and should explain to the traditional council in detail.

He described as shocking and unfortunate, Senator Akume’s utterances

which were clearly in favour of enemies of the state.

The governor wondered why a man who is expected to provide leadership

to the younger generation had chosen to take sides with those who have

vowed to deprive his people of their ancestral lands.

He said the conduct of Senator Akume and those who followed him to

denigrate their state in Abuja will be recorded as a sore point in the

development of the state’s polity.

According to him, the action of the senator must be recorded for

posterity so that generations yet unborn will know that a time came

when the existence Benue as a people was threatened and some leaders

turned against us for the realization of their narrow interests.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the

implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches

Establishment Law which has been adjudged as the best solution to

frequent crisis arising from animal husbandry.

Governor Ortom challenged anyone with a better solution to the

herdsmen/farmers crisis tocome out with it.

