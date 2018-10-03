Ortom emerges Benue PDP guber candidate

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state yesterday emerged as winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election held at the main bowl of Aper Aku stadium, Makurdi.

The governor polled 2210 votes against the other three aspirants including John Tondu, Felix Atume and the former NAFDAC boss, Dr.

Paul Orhii who scored 475, 44 and 10 votes respectively.

Earlier, Dr.

Gabriel Tivlumun Nyitse, Professor Tor Iorapuu and Rt.

Hon.

David Iorhemba had withdrawn from the governorship primaries of the PDP leaving only four aspirants to contest for the ticket.

They all hinged their decision on the interest of the party and Benue state based on superior arguments from elders and stakeholders of the party in the state.

Haija Zainab Maina chaired the panel constituted by the national leadership of the party to conduct the governorship primaries in Benue state.

Addressing party supporters after he was declared winner, Governor Ortom extended a hand of fellowship to the aspirants who had earlier withdrawn from the race and those who contested with him.

He expressed his willingness to work with them to ensure that their aspirations for a better Benue were realized.

