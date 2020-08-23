Ortom has no power to dissolve PDP caretaker committee in Niger – Chairman

The caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state has warned that governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state currently mediating in the crisis rocking the party has no power to dissolve the committee constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The chairman of the caretaker committee, Umar Garba Chiza stated this at the weekend in a press briefing to debunk report of purported sack by the Governor Ortom led reconciliatory committee after a meeting convened in Abuja by the governor.

He said, “it is pertinent to explain here that neither the convener of the reconciliatory meeting nor the Zonal Chairman of the PDP in the North Central region has any executive power to dissolve what was constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party”.

Chiza said it has become imperative to make the clarification due to false social media report that the Ortom mediating committee has sacked the Chairman and Secretary of the PDP caretaker committee in the state.

While describing such report as total falsehood, the Chairman said Ortom olnly said he was going to recommend his findings to the National Working Committee of the party.

He expressed dismay that Governor Ortom did not give him fair hearing adding that “he only acted on what one side of the parties to the crisis told him without giving us equal opportunity”.

He said that the conduct of the forthcoming congress and election into the state is the sole responsibility of the national electoral committee appointed by the NEC of the party, adding the caretaker committee has ensured level playing ground for all contestants in the state.

He urged members of the party to disregard the spurious and unfounded misinformation about the purported sack of the caretaker committee adding that, “we remain the caretaker committee in the state.”

