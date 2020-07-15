Ortom mum as Ukpute, Bonta communities’ peace deal collapses









Indications have emerged that the peace deal struck by the warring communities of Ukpute and Bonta in Oju and Konshisha local government areas of Benue state respectively may have collapsed as scores were allegedly killed or injured in renewed attacks.



According to sources, the threat to the peace accord which was only reached penultimate week after days of intense clashes by the two neighbouring communities, followed the gruesome killing of a farmer, Mr Oga Icha, by gunmen believed to be members of Bonta community.



Our investigation, however, revealed that five days after the latest killing which residents said “is clearly in breach of the ceasefire agreement,” both the Benue state authorities and the police are yet to utter a word in condemnation of the dastardly act, neither has any arrest been made in connection to the killing and breach of the peace accord.



Reports were that police personnel deployed from Otukpo Area Command to the crisis areas were said to have left Ukpute about three days before Mr Icha was gruesomely killed.



The deceased was said to have been waylaid and shot to death while returning from his farm last Friday where he had gone with his wife to harvest his groundnuts.



It was further learnt that the incident was immediately reported at the Police divisional headquarters in Oju, but the police allegedly dismissed the report as untrue, a development that forced the irate youth of Ukpute to take the body of the deceased to the divisional headquarters of about ten Kilometres for all to see.



It was also learnt that since the killing of Oga Icha, Bonta have been launching attacks against Ukpute people on a daily basis with scores either injured or killed, with motorcycles reportedly stolen at gunpoint, and Ukpute people said to be left at the mercy of their tormentors as no authority has intervened in the matter.



The Divisional Police Officer in Oju, Mr Daniel Alex from Adamawa State, when contacted could neither confirm the incidents nor deny them. He said: “I am not in a position to grant any such interview. If you want an interview, go to the Police PRO. You don’t interview police (personnel) anyhow,” and dropped the call.

