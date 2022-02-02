Ortom orders probe into Obasanjo’s mango farm fire



Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Tuesday ordered a full scale investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the fire outbreak that razed down former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s mango farm in Howe, Gwer local government area of Benue state.



The governor expressed sadness over the incident and said it is the height of irresponsibility for anyone to think of setting ablaze a farm that is set to, in a very near future, boost the economic development of the area in particular and the state in general.



Receiving the report of the incident from the chairman of Gwer local government council, Mr Emmanuel Otserga, Governor Ortom stated that, “where it is discovered that the fire was an act of sabotage, the perpetrators must be brought to book.”

He insisted that no act of sabotage will be tolerated, adding that his government has a deliberate policy to encourage local and foreign investors, especially in agriculture.

The governor tasked security operatives in the state to do all that is necessary to get to the root of the matter.



“Obasanjo as a former president is a statesman and needs to be accorded his due respect anywhere in Nigeria and Benue state cannot be an exception,” he said.