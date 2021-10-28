Ortom presents ₦155.61bn budget estimate for 2022 fiscal year

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday presented a total budget estimate of N155,611,390,265.82 (One Hundred and Fifty-Five Billion, Six Hundred and Eleven Million, Three Hundred and Ninety Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty-Five Naira, Eighty-Two Kobo) to the state house of assembly for the 2022 fiscal year.



Presenting the budget the governor said total recurrent expenditure is estimated to be ₦98,792,082,431.34 while capital expenditure stand at ₦56,819,307,834.48

The year 2022 budget is ₦21,235, 8 72,856 higher than the year 2021 which represents 13.6% of the estimates.



Christened “Budget of Advancement and Growth” governor Ortom said, the budget is expected to focused on programmes and projects that will take the state farther along on the path to becoming an economically self-reliant federating unit of Nigeria.

He noted that his administration will continue to use the budget as an instrument to achieve the goals set out in the Benue State Development Plan 2016-2025.



“We will intensify our quest to create opportunities for jobs and wealth for our farmers and entrepreneurs while supporting our hard-pressed farmers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to grow their operations.

“We will seek to complete ongoing infrastructure projects, promote community mobilisation for development security, and further invest in education, skills development and healthcare to ensure that we have the 21st century human capital that is suitable for the opportunities in this rapidly changing digital world,” he added.