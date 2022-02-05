Ortom: Redirect your accusations to Buhari – Southern, middle belt youth leaders tackle BMO

The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA) under the youth groups in the South East, South South, South West and Middle Belt regions has tackled the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) over allegation of lie against Benue state governor Samuel Ortom.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the President General, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) and Leader of COSMBYLA, Hon. Goodluck Ibem, President, Benue Youth Forum/Coordinator Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, Terrence Kuanum, Coordinator South West Forum of South West Youth Leaders Forum, Shittu Waheed and President South South youth Forum, Tito Zuokumor, Saturday.

They expressed surprise over the statement credited to BMO, “where it wrongly accused the governor of Benue state Dr. Samuel Ortom of lying over payment of salaries and pensions in its subtle attempt to cover the truth about the colossal failure of Buhari’s government which Gov Ortom exposed that is glaring for all to see, even the blind.”

According to the group, “the said backlog of pensions and salaries owed workers and pensioners in the state which Governor Ortom through handwork and prudence has endeavored to clear was owed by a former governor who is at the echelon of the Buhari’s administration.

“The body language of Buhari’s administration clearly shows that the presidency enjoys to see Nigerian citizens in pain and anguish, hence the subtle attack on Governor Samuel Ortom whose only crime is calling on President Buhari to protect Nigerians and stop the killings by the Fulani herdsmen who are his kinsmen.

“If Gov. Ortom and President Buhari are placed side by side for Nigerians to point at who is lying to them. All fingers will be pointing at Buhari for lying to them including those in his cabinet.

“President Buhari said he will completely eliminate corruption durng his campaign in 2015, now corruption has increased by 90%. He said he will neutralise Boko Haram if elected which was only in Borno state, now Boko Haram terrorists have given birth to other terrorist groups like ISWAP and others which have taken over the entire north including his home state Katsina State where the terrorists don’t even allow him to come home.”

The group however, called on BMO to redirect their accusation to President Buhari.