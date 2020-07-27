Ortom seeks more synergy on security challenges

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Monday advocated greater synergy between security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the fight against all forms of crimes in the country.

Governor Ortom made the advocacy during a virtual presentation titled: “Security and National Development in Nigeria: A Case Study of Benue state,” to participants of the Executive, Intelligence Management Course 13 of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) who were on a study tour of Benue state.

He called for adequate funding and training of security forces including community policing and Community Volunteer Guards among others to be able to effectively confront security challenges. He pointed out that mediation and dialogue by government delegates and traditional leaders would also be helpful.

The governor acknowledged the adverse impact of insecurity on economic development, expressed worry that intra-state conflicts have caused millions of deaths of civilians and had also phased out basic public services and state institutions leading to extensive poverty among the people.

Speaking on the incessant farmers and herder’s conflicts, the governor said ranching of herds remains the most effective way of preventing constant crisis between farmers and Fulani herdsmen, stressing that ranching is the best option in today’s global realities.

Ortom reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to guarantee the security of lives and property in all parts of Benue state.

The Tor Tiv V, Professor James Ayatse, heads of security agencies in the state among others also featured in the programme.