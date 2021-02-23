Ortom should apologise to Bauchi gov – Kawule

The deputy speaker of the Bauchi state House of Assembly, Danlami Kawule, has reacted to the statement credited to the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, suggesting that governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state is supporting terrorism.

Recall that Governor Mohammed recently defended the Fulani herders carrying weapons, claiming that they were compelled to do so because of the attacks they face from cattle rustlers.

Bala also lamented that his Benue state counterpart triggered the problem by allegedly inciting Benue people against the fulanis.

The deputy speaker, while reacting to Ortom’s attack of Bala Tuesday at a press conference said the attack affected not only the governor but the entire citizens of Bauchi state.

Kawule said Ortom denigrated Bauchi citizens ‘for calling their governor a terrorist and describing the state as lawless.

“The governor of Benue is not attacking our governor but our state. Because I heard him saying if you cannot obey law, go to Bauchi and take AK 47. What did he mean?

“Did he mean that we are not law abiding citizens? Is he trying to say that we in Bauchi have law that allows people to take AK 47?

“As far as I am concerned, Benue state governor should apologise to the people of Bauchi state because we are not terrorists and our governor is not a terrorist. We are not happy with what he said,” Kawule stated.