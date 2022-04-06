Ortom speaks, says PDP has not thrown presidential race open 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and the presidential zoning committee chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the committee didn’t throw the presidential ticket open as reported by the media.



Ortom, who spoke on Arise Television Wednesday said as the chairman of the zoning committee, they didn’t throw the presidential ticket open, they only reverted to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.



“It is wrong for anybody to say that we threw open the presidential ticket. We have to revert to NEC. It is wrong for the media to come up with a position, and the media were not members of the committee. During our discussion, the media were not there.

“After the meeting, I came out to brief the media, so it was surprising to see the headlines on newspapers, televisions and radios. We have to correct that because it is wrong.”





According to him, NEC is the final authority on deciding on zoning, stressing that it is true that when the party positions were being zoned he was the deputy chairman of the committee and they agreed as directed by NEC that in zoning party positions they should do it rightly without minding where the president would come from, but restrict ourselves to party positions so that when the time comes for presidential zoning, NEC would take a decision.

“I believe in justice and fairness, when the issues came up last year I made my position known. PDP has not yet brought out any report; it will be done by NEC,” he clarified.