Ortom swears in 3 High Court Judges

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Thursday swore in three new High Court judges and charged them and all other judges in Benue state judiciary to remain above board.

The governor also urged them to shun the temptation to pervert justice because of monetary or other inducements and not to allow sentiments to prevent them from taking fair, firm and objective decisions in all matters before the courts.

He stated his total support not only for the financial autonomy but complete autonomy for the judiciary.

The governor spoke when he swore in three High Court judges at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House, Makurdi, and recommend that all entitlements due to the judiciary should be deducted at source from the Federation Accounts and be remitted directly to the heads of courts for onward payment to judicial staff.

He specifically said all matters of welfare of judicial staff – salary, pension and gratuity should henceforth be handled by the National Judicial Council (NJC).



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

