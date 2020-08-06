Ortom swears in Ikwulono new health commissioner

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Tuesday swore in Dr. Emmanuel Saleh Ikwulono as Commissioner for Health and Human Services.

Dr. Ikwulono is to replace Dr. Sunday Ongbabo who resigned his appointment a week ago.

The governor, while performing the swearing-in ceremony, acknowledged the importance of the health ministry to healthcare delivery, especially at this time of COVID-19, stating that it cannot be left without a commissioner for too long.

He described Dr. Ikwulono as a good replacement for the former commissioner based on his credentials, adding that his appointment was based on merit and competence.

Governor Ortom charged health practitioners in the state to also give attention to other health challenges such as diabetes, hepatitis, malaria and typhoid among others, which he noted are responsible for many deaths in the society.

The governor, who called on all stakeholders to join hands with the commissioner for enhanced service delivery in the health sector, also advised people of the state to always check their health status to enable them manage their system better.

The health and human services commissioner, Dr. Ikwulono, in a response, expressed appreciation to the governor for finding him worthy to serve the state as commissioner and pledged not to betray the confidence reposed in him.