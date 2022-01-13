Ortom swears in new commissioners, advisers









Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Thursday swore in eight new commissioners and five special advisers.





The governor charged the newly sworn in commissioners and special advisers to sustain the positive leadership qualities that qualified them for appointment into his government.





The swearing-in, according to the governor, brought the number of commissioners to 16 and special advisers to 30 with the view overseeing various ministries, departments and agencies of government.





Speaking, Thursday, after performing the ceremony of the new appointees at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue Government House Makurdi, Ortom explained that the appointees assumed duties at a time challenges were enormous and expectations high.





He said their loyalty must be total to his administration and urged them to be diligent as they approach the finish line in order to achieve set goals, pointing out that anyone found slacking in his or her duties will be shown the way out.





Governor Ortom urged the new appointees to acquaint themselves with the policy thrust of his administration – “our collective vision for a new Benue.”





The new commissioners and their portfolios are: Kester Kyenge, Agriculture and Natural Resources; Engr Uungwa Sachia, Works and Transport; Barrister Agbatar Rodney, Industry and Cooperatives.





Others are Michael Inalegwu, Information, Culture and Tourism; Agber Benjamin, Trade and Investment; Dr Jane Ogoma, Energy, Science and Technology; Barrister Teryima Nguher, Youths and Sports; and Dr Sarwuan Tarnongo, Education while the former commissioner for Energy, Science and Technology, Dr Godwin Oyiwona was redeployed to Water Resources and Environment.





For the Special Advisers, Mike Adyo takes charge of Primary Education; Richard Ujege, Water Resources and Environment; Adenguhar Aondoaver, Works and Transport; Joshua Ogbole, Revenue and Taxation and Otokpa Otse, Secondary and Tertiary Education.