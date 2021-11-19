Ortom sympathises with Tambawal over massacre of 43

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Thursday commiserated with the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the government and people over the massacre of 43 people in Goronyo and Illela local government areas on Sunday and Monday by bandits.

He said the boldness exhibited by the terrorists from state to state across the country is a clear indication that the nation is in grave danger and stands the risk of losing out its territorial integrity to terrorists whose sole agenda is to conquer Nigeria.



The governor lamented the atrocities of the terrorists who he said are going about invading communities unhindered with unprovoked attacks saying the situation was threatening the unity of Nigeria just as it weakened the faith of the citizens in government.



The governor who spoke through his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, recalled with pains how in October this year, more than 40 people were gruesomely massacred at another market in Goronyo local government area by bandits.

He called on all patriotic Nigerians to join hands with the government and condemn the mindless acts against innocent Nigerians who are already weighed down by the harsh economic policies of the APC-led federal government.

He appealed to security agencies not to be deterred by the challenges they face in fighting bandits to protect the sovereignty of the nation, but to go all out to uproot terrorists from the shores of Nigeria.