Ortom tasks Benue Assembly Commission on discipline, harmony



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Thursday inaugurated the Benue state House of Assembly Commission with a task to promote discipline and harmonious relations among the arms of government.



Speaking after the inauguration at the Government House, Makurdi, Governor Ortom said the commission was to ensure the smooth administration and running of the Benue state House of Assembly, including the recruitment, promotion and discipline of staff.



He noted that as pioneers, members of the commission have the task of laying the foundation on which others who would succeed them will build.



He enjoined them to be guided by the extant laws governing the commission’s activities while urging them to be committed, conscientious and patriotic in all their dealings with staff and the public.



Ortom said it was his belief that the autonomy of the legislature was for administrative convenience and that it would not stop them from continuing to work together in harmony.



He said the commission would be expected as matters of fact to accentuate the mutual respect and co-operation between the two arms of government for the overall good of Benue people and the nation.



“The chairman and members of this new commission have been appointed based on their previous experience, competence and adherence to the doctrine of fair representation.



“In other words, the commission as constituted has a chairman and four members with each of the three senatorial districts of our state being represented.



“It is important to note too that theirs is a four-year mandate, which may only be renewed once.



“Let me emphasise that the commission cannot afford to function as an island but shall have a harmonious working relationship with the National Assembly

Commission, the Benue State Civil Service Commission and the Benue state House of Assembly leadership among others for optimal results,” he stated.

