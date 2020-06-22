Ortom tasks new LG chairmen on security, grassroots development









Benue state governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, Monday lamented the rising crime wave going on in different parts of the state and urged local government and traditional rulers to tackle the menace head-on.



Speaking at the swearing in of the new council chairmen at the Government House, Makurdi, the governor decried that the rising insecurity in the state had serious negative effects on peace, noting that if the crime wave continued unabated, development would be stunted in the state.



He urged the new chairmen to work in harmony with security agencies as well as traditional rulers, community leaders and other reputable stakeholders in their councils to nip any form of crisis in the bud, adding: “Adopt the saying that ‘prevention is better than cure’ in handling security matters.”



Governor Ortom harped on service delivery by the chairmen to their people, urging them to serve faithfully, diligently and conscientiously because there is always the day to give account of their stewardship.



He advised the chairmen to bear in mind that the days of playing politics were over and it was time to concentrate on giving the electorate quality service.



“By this swearing in, democratic governance has been fully enthroned. We cannot claim to be democrats if we practice what is at variance with democracy, its tenets and ethos. I enjoin you all to participate freely, support and contribute your efforts in sustaining the same for our collective good.





“In the light of dwindling Federal Allocation, there is the imperative to look inward for survival.



“To make meaningful progress, I also charge you to work together as a team. You must avoid the temptation of working alone as sole administrators, but you should carry along all council members,” he said.



Benue state conducted local council polls on 30th of May, 2020 with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning all the 23 local government areas.

Chairman of Oju local government, Hon Clement Onaa Agi Jnr., who spoke with our reporter pledged to make consultation and inclusiveness his watchwords in administering the council.

Hon Agi who is the youngest of the chairmen assured that he would not let his people and Governor Ortom down, having secured their confidence at the poll.