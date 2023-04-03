Ortom to clear domestic debts before exit – Official 









The Benue state government Monday said it is making efforts to clear domestic debt from 2015 to date, before the exit of the Governor Samuel Ortom administration.



Briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Makurdi, Monday, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Michael Inalegwu, who was flanked by the Commissioner of Finance, David Olofu and Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase, said the domestic debt which stood at N112 billion was reduced to N84 billion.



He said the state government has already engaged a consultant and is working tirelessly to ensure that the deal is sealed and money written off before exit of the government.



He stated that the state government, when it took over in 2015 had accessed debts including Budget support, Bailout Agric Commercial bank loan, SMEs support among others, amounting to 112 billion naira, but as it is leaving, wanted the new government to take over on a clean slate.

