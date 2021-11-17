Ortom to Nigerians: Lets joins hands to fight insecurity, injustice, others

Benue state governor Samuel Ortom has called on Nigerians to join hands with the federal government to fight insecurity and injustice in the country.

Ortom, who made the call at an interactive session with newsmen Thursday in Abuja, also advised Nigerians to avoid sycophancy.

“We all need to join hands with the federal government to fight these challenges head-on. The primary responsibility of any government is to provide security for its citizens.

“We should not blame the federal government, state governments and the National Assembly; we must all be involved in the fight.

“Collectively, we have failed as leaders in Nigeria, we should always say the truth at all times,” he said.

Governor Ortom said as a governor, he had done a lot in his state to stem the incessant attacks on the people by killer herdsmen by way of making laws against open grazing.

He said he had also empowered the volunteer guards through the instrumentality of laws to defend the state against attacks by herdsmen.

The governor said further that the adoption of ranching in the country would reduce the attacks being orchestrated by killer herdsmen across the country.

He said those Nigerians supporting open grazing were not being sincere and “do not mean well for the country.”

He said President Muhammadu Buhari meant well for the country when he assumed office in 2015, but some cabals would never allow him.

“I don’t think he is aware of some of the challenges; if he is, he will certainly address them. As a patriotic Nigerian, I am concerned about the current challenges we are facing. I believe in the unity of Nigeria and will always say the truth.”