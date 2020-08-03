Ortom to open Makurdi ultra modern market 7 years after construction

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Monday said he will soon and relocate traders from Wurukum market to the new Makurdi ultra modern market.

The market which was constructed by the Suswam’s administration had been left unoccupied for almost seven years after it had been completed.

The modern market had been for the past few years used as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp by victims affected by flood in Makurdi the state capital.

But in an interview with newsmen after inspecting some township roads in Makurdi and the Ultramodern International Market, Governor Ortom promised to open the market and relocate traders occupying makeshift shops in the Wurukum market to the International Market.

He said the traders, which usually carry out trading activities by the roadside are causing havoc along the road, adding “we will give them time to enable them move to the market.”

The governor also said he was poised to give Makurdi a befitting road network to enable free movement of residents in the state capital.

He said the swampy nature of the state capital has made it difficult to move around the town especially during rainy season.

“Giving my people good road network is the utmost desire of my administration.

“Makurdi the state capital is a swampy area. It is usually difficult to connect especially during rainy season.

“So, constructing good roads in the state will go a long way to address the aforementioned challenge,” he said.

He disclosed that he was satisfied with the quality of work done so far by the contractor handling the road projects.

He also promised to do more road network in the state, stressing that it would depend on the availability of funds.

