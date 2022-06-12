Ortom urges Nigerians to resist anti- democratic forces 



Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Sunday, urged Nigerians to be on the alert and resist anti democratic forces.

Urging Nigerians to guard democracy jealously, Ortom said Nigeria cannot be celebrating when citizens are now slaves and not free in their homes, schools, worship centres, workplaces, and cannot go to their farms or even travel freely on the roads or by train.



In his goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate the June 12 struggle, he said Nigeria must tackle the issue of insecurity courageously if the country is to practice democracy freely.



He stated that by deliberate efforts and design, Nigerians opted for the presidential system of democracy because it is participatory and representative enough, noting that it is a way of life that must be held sacrosanct.



Ortom recalled the tortuous journey to democratic rule and urged Nigerians to rise up never again to allow undemocratic forces take control of Nigeria’s collective destiny.

The governor advocated for the need to strengthen democratic institutions in the country so the practice of it will not be at the dictates or the whims and caprices of a few individuals who think they will lord it over the general public.



“The security situation where armed Fulani terrorists are seizing our sovereignty is already a threat to our hard earned democracy. It is unfortunate that this has not been given priority attention by the current APC led federal government which is a cause for concern,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

