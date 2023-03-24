Ortom: Wike dares PDP

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the suspension of the Benue state governor Samuel Ortom.

Reacting to the suspension Wike said Ortom will not appear before National Disciplinary Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

He said: “I want to state clearly and let members of the party and Nigerians hear it clearly, the National Working Committee made up of Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who they say is the chairman of the party; Sam Anyanwu, the national secretary and other members of NWC cannot suspend Ayo Fayose, not to talk about refering governor Ortom to national disciplinary committee.

“Referring a governor to your so called national disciplinary committee is the height of all insult, and we will not take it.Therefore, be ready for whatever you see as far as this our party is concerned.

“Governor Ortom, who has stood firm for the unity of this country, governor Ortom who has come out openly to say that Nigeria must be one is not the type you will say you’ll refer to that your kangaroo committee.

“If there is any person deserving suspension it should be you, who played anti party by refusing to obey the constitution of the party on zoning of political offices as is required. So, whoever tells you can suspend people, please tell the person that he is not serious.

“If you are talking of anti-party it is you who could not even deliver your unit, deliver your ward that is involved. Because of the fraudulent activities you are involved in, people have lost hope in you. That is why you cannot win your unit, win your ward.”

