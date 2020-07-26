Ortom’s CoS defeats COVID-19, resumes work 3 weeks after isolation





Chief of Staff to Benue state governor, Mr. Terwase Orbunde has been discharged from isolation and finally resumed work three weeks after he was being treated of the corona virus.



Mr. Orbunde had tested positive to COVID-19 on July 4, 2020 and immediately proceeded on isolation, where he was being treated of the virus.



The chief of staff alongside Secretary to Benue State Government, Prof. Tony Ijohor (SAN), wife of the governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom, Head of Service, Veronica Onyeke all tested positive to the dreaded COVID-19 the same period.



But in a statement he signed personally and made available to newsmen Sunday in Makurdi, Mr Orbunde expressed gratitude that he was finally free from coronavirus and discharged from isolation after the last test carried out on him by the officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) came out negative.



According to him, he was alive and well, as a testimonial to God’s faithfulness, protection and preservation so that he could accomplish His purpose for his life.



He pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic and to take all measures required to be safe while encouraging people to make themselves available for test and comply with the relevant protocols.



“It will be recalled that I informed the public that I tested positive to COVID-19 on July 4, 2020. That same day, Governor Samuel Ortom also confirmed in a press briefing that I was among some of his close staff and associates, who tested positive to the virus.



“Consequently, I went into self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.



“May I express appreciation to God Almighty for his mercies which include sound health, Governor Samuel Ortom and the COVID-19 Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu and all the frontline staff who have stood by me and handled my case.



“I stand in prayers with the first Lady, Dr. Eunice Ortom, the SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the HoS, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke and all those who were affected by the virus, for their speedy recovery and discharge,” Orbunde noted.

