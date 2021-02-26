Ortom’s tag of Bala as terrorist ‘ungubernatorial’ – Shira

The Bauchi state Commissioner for Environment, Hamisu Shira, has described the tag of his principal, Bala Mohammed, by the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, terrorist as “ungubernatorial.”

Shira, who was reacting to the recent disagreement between the two governors on the endemic farmers and herders’ clashes, said no matter the situation, it was ungentlemanly for the Benue state governor to call his colleague a terrorist.

According to him, such reckless remarks can trigger disaffection among the indigenes of the two states.

Shira also noted that the fact that the two governors belonged to the same political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), such conflicts should be avoided as it could cause internal crisis in the party.

“I am disappointed. He is a governor who is in the same political party as Bala Mohammed. I will, therefore, use this opportunity to call on the leaders of PDP to call Ortom to order because he is simply bringing disaffection, enmity,” he said.