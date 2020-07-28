Ortom’s wife beats COVID-19, recover after 25 days in isolation

Wife of the Benue state governor Dr. Eunice Ortom has recovered from COVID-19 after spending 25 days in isolation.

She was tested positive on the 3rd of July 2020, from samples earlier collected during routine testings at Government House, Makurdi.

The governor’s son and some of her staff also tested Positive to the coronavirus on the same day.

Following the results they all went into isolation and began management treatment as adviced by medical experts.

But in a Press Statement signed by the governor’s wife herself and made available to newsmen Tuesday in Makurdi, Mrs Ortom said after treatment and test carried out by the officials of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the result returned negative.

“It is with gratitude to God that I wish to inform you that after series of review evaluations, today (yesterday), 28/7/2020, we have been confirmed to be fully recovered, certified to be COVID-19 NEGATIVE and so discharged from isolation.

“I want to extend my appreciation to my husband the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, my family, the medical experts who are at the frontline in the fight against this pandemic.

“To everyone who stood by me during this period through prayers, calls, messages and checked on me in one way or the other, the show of love, concern and support was totally overwhelming and unquantified. “May God in His mercies raise people to stand by you when there is need.

“I urge you all to extend the prayers, love and support you gave me to others who are affected and to humanity in general while hoping that God will provide for us a solution to this pandemic soon.

“I wish to reiterate that been COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by my recovery and that of many others recorded thus far so there is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe.

“I am encouraging people to take preventive measures to be protected and be safe by observing the primary protocols,” she noted

