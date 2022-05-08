Ortom’s Wife organises mentorship programme for football coaches, referees

Wife of the Benue state Governor Dr. Eunice Ortom has organized a mentorship programme for football coaches and referees in the North central state.



The programmes is part of the activities heralding the beginning of the maiden edition of the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation ESLF Tournament scheduled to kick off on 9th May 2022.

The tournament is also part of the activities to mark the six years of Mrs Ortom’s pet project the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation.



Speaking, Mrs Ortom said she decided to organized the tournament to fish out talents from the state to showcase them to the outside world.

She said the mentorship programme for coaches and referees is expected to create partnership between the stakeholders who are critical in the football tournament.

Speakers at the event included Coach James Peters, Emmanuel Babayaro, Tijani Babangida, Moses Kpakor, etc, commended Mrs. Ortom for organising the programme which they said was first of it’s kind in the state.

They urge coaches to have courage around football administrators and take responsibility when those they are grooming failed.

They urged them to also work in synergy with one another saying it is the only thing that will ensure their progress.

James Peters particularly said, “Not everybody knows everything so you must have to work in synergy to achieve results and progress.

“As coaches you must always identify talents and understand those who can make things happen.”

“Relate with your players well because you do not know where you may meet in life outside the pitch,” he added.

