Tems Oscars’ outfit stirs reactions

Nigerians on Social Media have reacted to Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems after her outfit blocked the view of fellow attendees at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

Recall she was a nominee at the 95th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

While some Nigerians have poured their praises on her for appearing at the show with the flamboyant dress, some others have slammed her for being flashy.

Ibrahim Halimat said, “Thank you for Tems for not painting your face too much or bleaching that fine dark skin.”

Njoku Judith said, “My problem is why will she be blocking the oyibo behind her, Good luck.”

Sufiano Alhassan said, “Attendees complained that her head gear blocked those sitting behind her. If true, she was inconsiderate.”

Odaba Ofene said, “She was so lovely at the show its so cute cute na so we dey announce our arrival make them know say we do come.”

Favour Amaeshi said, “Her stylist is definitely bent on always keeping her in a difficult situation, having to wear and walk in this dress seems stressful, even that one she wore to the Grammys.”

