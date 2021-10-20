Osemedua wants Nigerians to leverage on social media to create rippling effects

Centrestage Live Conference host and also an online influencer Naomi Osemedua, has tasks Nigerians to emulate her by leveraging social media to create rippling effects of positive impact in society.

Speaking to journalists during a media parley after the conference themed ‘Changing the African narrative through the power of story-telling’ in Abuja, she explained that she deployed the power of narration to effect the desired changes in the African home and empower individuals to be important in the country.

According to her, “If we have more good people who are using the platform to amplify gists, the world will be better off. True, we are losing values but we can get them back if people become more responsible and ask ‘what can I do as I am? What can I do in my home? What can I do while raising my children? What can I do in my community, in my mosque, in my church, where ever I find myself?’ It really is about asking yourself how you can be a part of the change and not the problem.

“As a stay-at-home mom trying to make a difference in her world from the comfort of her home, she took advantage of the platform created by ‘Periscope’ and told her stories, saying her dream has evolved and blossomed into a global organisation.

“Centrestage International provides coaching, mentoring and training resources to help change the African narrative of being the ‘dark’ continent. People need to realise that social media has not come to damage the world’ rather, it has come to amplify our voices,” she said .

Also , the representative of the US Consulate General’s Office, Mr. Ibrahim Aliyu, talked about the role of the consulate in helping to change the narrative through various US exchange alumni programmes like the African Women Entrepreneurs (AWE).

He said it would take the effort of different perspectives to bring the desired change and, Osemedua being an alumna of the US Exchange Programme, has demonstrated the impact of the programme’s ability to change the African narrative. “We applaud you; Naomi Osemedua and we will ensure the mission’s leadership participates in your next conference to show how proud the consulate is of you.”

Similarly, a non-profit management consultant at ID Consulting, Ivarah Itofa, said he tells his story through charity, helping local and international non-profit to design sustainable projects to drive deeper impact.