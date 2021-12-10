OSGoF generates over N30m in one month

The Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) said it has generated over N30 million within one month.

A statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the Head of Press and Public Relations of OSGoF, Abu I. Michael, said the acting Surveyor General of the Federation, Surveyor Abduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, disclosed this when two former Surveyors General of the Federation paid him a solidarity visit in his office.

Adebomehin reaffirmed his commitment towards improving on the capacity of the office for a better service delivery and increased IGR that would be sustained, adding that many of the facilities and services of the OSGoF were being franchised in line with the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) of the Federal Government.

This, he said, was aimed at providing optimum services and maximizing profits, maintaining that the office has about the best state-of-the-art printing press in the country and urged for its patronage.

He said the operationalization of the High Performance Data Centre alone could generate between N100 million and N200 million, noting that the OSGoF at present, has the best printing press already opened for public use.

Earlier, the two former SGoF, Surveyor Fuad A. Kassim and his successor in 2006, Surveyor Isaac A. Adewola, had praised Adebomehin for the bold step he has taken within the few weeks he started superintending over the affairs of OSGoF.

They commended him for franchising major facilities and services of the office for improved IGR and appealed to the FG to appoint the substantive SGoF from within.

Adebomehin, according to them, worked with them and there was no doubt that the country stands to benefit from his wealth of experience in surveying and geo-informatics.