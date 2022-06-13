OSGoF, NAF collaborate on Nigeria’s large scale mapping

The Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have agreed to collaborate towards the production of large scale maps of the country.

This was part of the decision taken during the visit of the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surveyor Abudulganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja, recently.

A statement issued in Abuja over the weekend by the Head of Press and Public Relations, OSGoF, Abu, I. Michael, quoted Adebomehin saying that with the large scale map, the government can take quick decisions on governance and administration and various parts of the territorial area that makes up Nigeria.

The SGoF pointed out the various advantages of a large scale map, which according to him, includes the development of a smart city where vehicles could be put on roads without drivers (auto vehicles), quick estimation of the population of the people, and estimation of revenue drive.

He said one could at a glance see everything within an area in the large scale map, which according to him, has become a very useful tool of decision-making for political leaders and policymakers.

While thanking the Chief of Air Staff for his commitment towards safeguarding the country’s territorial area and advancement of activities of NAF, the SGoF also said OSGoF could produce various maps that could help NAF in their various operations.

In his response, Amao thanked the SGoF for extending hands of fellowship that emphasized the sort of synergy needed among agencies of the federal government for a common goal.

He expressed interest in the production of forest maps that could enhance operations and charts that could also help in the navigation of aircrafts because of mountains, hills, installations especially at the airports that may constitute obstacles.

Amao pledged his support for the management of the Nigerian airspace in line with the Survey Coordination Act of 1962 that is being implemented by OSGoF to discourage violations.

