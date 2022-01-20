OSGoF, NAMA to produce charts on air travels’ safety

The Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) has expressed its readiness to synergize with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to produce charts which will enhance the safety and security of air travels.

A statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, OSGoF, Abu, I. Michael, said the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv. Abuduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin disclosed this when he alongside his management staff met with a three-man delegation from NAMA in Abuja recently.

Adebomehin described the assignment as “national assignment”, and called on the surveyors from the OSGoF that would work together with the technical staff of NAMA to see it as sacrosanct to produce charts and maps that would guarantee safety and security of aircrafts and their passengers.

He said OSGoF has the capacity to provide the best of charts and maps which would also be made available to stakeholders for improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the federal government.

Expressing concerns over the huge financial demands on the government by various sectors of the economy, he maintained that OSGoF would henceforth produce the charts and maps and as well provide geospatial services to discourage unnecessary financial outflows.

The leader of the NAMA delegation, Asifat S. Badmus, a Deputy General Manager, explained that the Visual Flight Rules (VFR) are important for the safety of lives and for flights hence the VFR inform charts to guide, provide directions, locations and to quickly identify hills and mountains, bodies of water and other physical features for easy navigation.

Badmus said the importance of charts and maps for air travels could not be overemphasized, stating that the OSGoF as the apex surveying and mapping institution of the country, would always be required to provide the base and positioning for better air traffic services.

NAMA, according to him, needed updated topographical maps and charts as well as the data from OSGoF to function.

However, OSGoF had designated Surv. Azeez Afeez, Surv. Izuegbu O. Uju and HSurv. Alamu Abayomi Samsideen to work with the NAMA technical team for the production of charts and maps required for air services.