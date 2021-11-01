OSGoF proposes N3, 322bn for 2022 fiscal year

The Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) has proposed a budget of N3, 322,641,589 billion for the 2022 fiscal year.

A breakdown of the budget proposal shows that N2,095,279,790.00 billion would be expended on capital expenditure; N1,002,361,799.00 for personnel cost; and N255,000,000.00 million for overhead.

In 2021, the office proposed a budget of N3,074,221,896.00 billion and has so far received a total of N2,258,817,355.49 billion.

It was gathered that the sum of N1,465,662,037.53 billion had so far been released from the proposed N1,905,262,530.00 billion for capital; N629,320,562.77 million from the N943,959,366.00 million proposed for personnel cost; and N163,834,755.19 million from the N225,000,000.00 million planned for overhead cost.

A statement issued in Abuja over the weekend by the OSGof’s Head of Media, Mr Abu Michael, quoted the Acting Surveyor-General of the Federation, Surv. Abduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin speaking at the 2022 Budget Defence by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing with its extra-ministerial/parastatal agencies at the Senate Complex in Abuja.

Adebomehin disclosed that the office had made concrete arrangements under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) to commercialise its services and products for revenue generation.

He stated that OSGoF would put on sales every one of its control, and with other geospatial products could generate substantial amounts of money for the government.

Adebomehin added that its state-of-the-art printing press would soon start production, and that with the efforts to overhaul the High Performance Data Centre, the office would have good stories to tell.

He also noted that other areas based on its capacity would be explored hence Office was a solution provider.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Works under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Adamu Aleiro has commended the leadership of the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) for taking step towards engaging Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative for some of its controls in order to augment the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base of the Federal Government.

Members of the committee, who gave the commendation during the 2022 budget defence, urged the federal government to increase the allocation of OSGoF to enable it revamp its equipment that could be utilized to generate huge money for the government.