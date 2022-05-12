OSGoF to arrest, prosecute violators of the SCA of 1962

The Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) to arrest and prosecute of violators of provisions of the Survey Coordination Act (SCA) of 1962 and its subsequent amendments, the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv. Abudulganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, has said.

The Head of Press and Public Relations, OSGoF, Abu, I. Michael, in a statement he issued on Thursday in Abuja quoted Adebomehin speaking when a team led by Major General Samad A. Akesode, Director of Communications of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to the President visited him in Abuja recently.

He said: “Individuals and groups cannot be allowed to continue to build or install infrastructure, generate geospatial information and data of other critical infrastructure without recourse to OSGoF.”

Adebomehin commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Mongunu (rtd), for taking to the heart the issue of the violations of the provisions of the SCA, which according to him, is consequential to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

OSGoF, according to him, would commence full implementation and enforcement of the SCA, adding that ONSA had deployed a very high ranking military officer, Akesode to work with OSGoF for the successful operations to curb activities inimical to the provisions of the law regulating surveying and geo-informatics in the country.

While thanking the NSA for his quick response to the general request made by OSGoF, the SGoF appealed for the provision of military personnel for the safety of surveyors and other OSGoF staff during engagements, particularly at international boundaries.

He mentioned that OSGoF lost five staff during attacks at the Nigeria-Cameroun Border about 5 years ago.

In his speech, Akesode commended the commitment of the SGoF towards infrastructural development and national security, stressing the need for every Nigerian to be patriotic for the general good of the country.

He said the relevance of the activities of OSGoF cannot be overemphasized, stressing on the need for its collaboration with relevant authorities, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), IHS Towers, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure on earth.

The military chief, however, pledged the support of the NSA to OSGoF to generate geospatial information to the locations and heights of on all obstacles in the country, and noted that such information for masts and other installations around the airports was necessary to guarantee safety.

