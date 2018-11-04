Oshiomhole a disappointment, betrayed internal democracy- Okorocha’s son in-law

Nwosu, who double as the Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor said the ruling APC lack internal democracy under the leadership of Comrade Oshiomhole.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, Nwosu who was reacting to Oshiomhole’s verdict on the controversy that trailed the outcome of the two governorship primary conducted by the party in Imo state, claimed that he is the authentic APC governorship candidate for the state.

The APC national chairman had on Friday, announced Senator Hope Uzordima as the party governorship candidate in Imo state.

But Nwosu said ‘Adams Oshiomhole was speaking with both sides of his mouth.’

He said: “I envisaged this and I went to the party national secretariat, I wrote the first letter, wrote the second letter, wrote the third letter asking our chairman that something is about to happen and he should come to my aide but no help was given. I went to court, I got a court order restraining the party from submitting any name that is not my name, restraining the party from accepting any name that is not my name.

“I got the second order from Owerri high court restraining any name from the purported result that Gulak was parading but even with this the national chairman told us yesterday that he will go ahead and submit the name of Hope Uzodimma. It is unacceptable, what we saw yesterday is not democracy.

“Our chairman that we respect very well, what he did on Friday is not internal democracy. I won that election. I remain the candidate of APC and nobody can take it away from me. It might take a while but let me state it and state it clearly, I am the candidate of APC and by the special grace of God come 2019 I have no doubt that I will be the governor of Imo state.

“He set up the committee led by retired General Abiaka, they came to Owerri conducted another primary, I won. The committee sent their report to the national working committee and the NWC approved the result of that committee. It also wrote a letter through the state chairman of our party acknowledging that I am the candidate of the party.

Even directed the state chairman to issue me the forms of INEC, the CFO, which I filled and submitted.

“But to my greatest surprise on Friday, I saw the same chairman of our party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying that the committee, he disbanded formed a new committee – which he said the result which he presented by Gulak is fake.

“But the same chairman came on air on Friday and said he is accepting that result which he called fake result. And the committee that conducted the second primaries, they conducted the primaries that produced the senators, federal House of Reps, Houses of Assembly members and conducted the primaries that produced me as the candidate of APC. The same chairman upheld that of the senators, Federal House of Reps members, and their names were sent to INEC.

“He is now saying that he has discarded the second panel committee report. From all I heard from the national chairman, I have respect for him as our national chairman.

“I knew comrade Adams Oshiomhole right from when I was in school as director of transport, Student Union Government. I worked with him as a union leader in school through Philip Shuaibu.

“I remember several times we were on the streets in support of his actions as NLC president. I see him as my role model. But what I see now is a disappointment. There is no internal democracy. I never seen where you conduct election and somebody won and from nowhere you bring another person as the candidate of the party, it is unacceptable.”