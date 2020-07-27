Oshiomhole begs for forgiveness over Obaseki ‘mistake’

The immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed deep regrets over his support of Mr Godwin Obaseki for governorship in 2016, describing it as a ‘mistake’.

Oshiomhole, who has been in loggerheads with Obaseki, said this in Benin while addressing some members of the APC.

He disclosed that he supported the governorship aspiration of Obaseki in 2016 to ensure the continuity of his projects and programmes.

“I have made my honest mistakes. Only God is perfect. I am now 68 years. I have come to apologise for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016.

“I am in Edo to repair my mistakes. God had a reason for what happened to Ize-Iyamu in 2016. Leaving as the National Chairman of the APC is to give me enough time to correct my errors.

“Obaseki pretended for almost eight years, while he did not believe in what I was doing as the governor.

“In 2007, Ize-Iyamu stepped down for me. In 2012, he was the Director-General of my re-election campaign organisation and we won in all the 18 local government areas of Edo. I will work for the election of Ize-Iyamu.

The former governor urged the governorship candidate of the APC in Edo to keep to his promises and expressed optimism that he (Ize-Iyamu) would emerge victorious on September 19 governorship election in the state.

Ize-Iyamu, while earlier speaking, stated that Edo governor had not done well in almost four years and had lost focus, while urging people of the state to massively vote for him on September 19.

It would be recalled that Governor Obaseki had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to actualise his second term ambition after losing out in the APC ticket, and would square up with Ize-Iyamu for the governorship poll on September 19.

Before he defected, Ize-Iyamu, who was the PDP candidate in 2016, had in December 2019 defected to the APC.