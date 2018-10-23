OSHIOMHOLE CRIES OUT: Govs, others want to remove me

… Over my disdain for impunity
National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Comrade
Adams Oshiomhole has cried out, alleging that some influential
stakeholders within the party across the states, were planning to pass
a vote of no confidence on him.
The party, however, called on the said party leaders to imbibe the
spirit of sportsmanship, “bolstered by the fact that the Oshiomhole
leadership is propelled more by its interest in propriety in which
victory for the party could be grounded.”
The recently concluded primary elections of the party, pitted some
party leaders against the Oshiomhole led-National Working Council ,
with some stakeholders calling for his removal.
For instance, the exercise in Zamfara was stalemated with the
Independent National Electoral Commission wielding the big stick and
stopping APC from running for elective offices in 2019.
The decision followed the inability of the state chapter of the party
to beat INEC’s deadline on primaries.
Zamfara state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar had a running battle
with both Oshiomhole and stakeholders of the party in the state, over
his failed move to impose Shehu Mukhtar, his finance commissioner as
the party’s candidate.
Similarly, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state could not sail
through with his choice candidate, owing to the refusal of
Oshiomhole-led NWC to go the governor’s way.
All these and many more are fast becoming a headache to the APC chair,
who is of the view that there are plans by those affected by his ‘hard
line’ posture to get him off the way.
Confirming the move in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon
Ebegbulem, yesterday in Abuja, the party chair claimed that some
unnamed ‘influential stakeholders’ are rooting for his removal from
office.
He said: “These influential stakeholders, according to grapevine,
have begun to mobilise to pass a no-confidence vote on the leadership
of Oshiomhole, having failed to impose their preferred candidates on
the party in the nomination process.
“Rather than resort to needless perfidy at the threshold of a general
election, we call on them to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship,
bolstered by the fact that the Oshiomhole leadership is propelled more
by its interest in propriety in which victory for the party could be
grounded. “The crime committed by Comrade Oshiomhole’s leadership is
its disdain for impunity and circumvention of due process perpetrated
in some of the states at the pleasure of some influential
stakeholders.
“Overall, Comrade Oshiomhole has not, since stepping in the saddle,
taken any unilateral decision in the running of the party affairs. All
decisions so far taken, passed through the mills of NWC deliberative
sessions and enjoyed unanimous resolutions. The records are there.
History will justify Comrade Oshiomhole and posterity will vindicate
him.
“Therefore, with eyes firmly fixed on the general elections,
especially the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the
scheduled February 16 poll, Comrade Oshiomhole assures all
stakeholders in the APC of his respect for them. He assures them of
his readiness to work with them for the good of the party.
“The comrade-chairman also proposes a common front in the general
election and believes that the APC, as a governing party, will do a
commemorative post mortem next year to appraise and reappraise the
political developments and decisions that presaged the election, which
it would win emphatically.”
On comments by a presidential aspirant on the party’s platform,
Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, that the APC cannot win with Oshiomhole, he
said, “the totality of Unagha’s claims, without necessarily
addressing them one after the other, tallies with cooked-up narratives
being sponsored by some influential stakeholders in their respective
states that Comrade Oshiomhole is responsible for all the problems in
the APC at the moment.
“The All Progressives Congress, APC, under the national chairmanship
of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is in safe hands as the party marches,
sure-footedly, to victory in the 2019 general election. This is the
overarching mission of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the
party under his leadership.
“To be clear, Comrade Oshiomhole did not become national chairman of
the governing party to bring it down a notch from the pedestal of its
2015 electoral victory, let alone to preside over its liquidation.
“Rather, his single-minded goal, from the outset of his declaration of
interest in the position, was to deploy his capacity in helping to
strengthen and reposition the party as a truly supreme and disciplined
political entity.
“Although, it might appear fortuitous to some persons that he became
national chairman at the threshold of the 2019 general elections; the
truth is that there is no accident in predestination. We must
appreciate the fact that it has pleased the Almighty God to place him
in the saddle of APC leadership at this time for a purpose.
“The purpose has begun to manifest in its vast flourish and
ramifications: instilling discipline, ensuring party supremacy,
promoting due process, dealing with impunity and executive arrogance
wherever they manifest to undermine intra-party electoral processes in
the states.
“From the outset, we never expected that those who cherished and
supported the status quo, which Comrade Oshiomhole supplanted, would
cave in easily under the magnitude of the current political revival
that he spearheads.
“Indeed, while the progressives are enamoured of change, the
conservatives find it difficult to embrace it. That is the current
reality in the deliberate effort to rebrand the APC.
“Again, we were not, in the least, deluded that the process of
rebranding or rewriting the narrative of the four-year old party would
be easy. What we are witnessing in the APC today is Comrade
Oshiomhole’s adroit management of the strains and pains that
accompanied the birth of a resuscitated governing party.
“The leadership provided in the recently-held primary elections and
the large-scale integrity of the processes are developments that
should hence serve as exemplars in the administration of governing
parties.
“Indeed, the message therein is very clear that the party, and not
pseudo political empires in the states, has the power to superintend
the primary elections for the nomination of the party’s candidates in
the general election.
“While the party will not surrender its functions which are
constitutionally circumscribed, to any other entities, it will always
be ready to moderate the divergent tendencies and mediate the
disparate political camps in the interest of party cohesion.
“This is one of the hardnosed truths that the Comrade Oshiomhole-led
NWC preaches and practises with an apostolic zeal to the chagrin of
some influential stakeholders in the states.”
According to him, “Oshiomhole envisions an APC that is capacitated to
pragmatically build a corpus of leadership and membership that do not
only submit to the high ideal of party supremacy, but also the credo
of party discipline.
“These-party supremacy and discipline- are two fundamentals that had
been eroded even before the emergence of the Oshiomhole leadership. It
is sad that while the national chairman is working round the clock,
some stakeholders have thrown selfish political agendas into the mix
to threaten the building of institutional capacity for the APC.”
