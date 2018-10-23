OSHIOMHOLE CRIES OUT: Govs, others want to remove me

… Over my disdain for impunity

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Comrade

Adams Oshiomhole has cried out, alleging that some influential

stakeholders within the party across the states, were planning to pass

a vote of no confidence on him.

The party, however, called on the said party leaders to imbibe the

spirit of sportsmanship, “bolstered by the fact that the Oshiomhole

leadership is propelled more by its interest in propriety in which

victory for the party could be grounded.”

The recently concluded primary elections of the party, pitted some

party leaders against the Oshiomhole led-National Working Council ,

with some stakeholders calling for his removal.

For instance, the exercise in Zamfara was stalemated with the

Independent National Electoral Commission wielding the big stick and

stopping APC from running for elective offices in 2019.

The decision followed the inability of the state chapter of the party

to beat INEC’s deadline on primaries.

Zamfara state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar had a running battle

with both Oshiomhole and stakeholders of the party in the state, over

his failed move to impose Shehu Mukhtar, his finance commissioner as

the party’s candidate.

Similarly, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state could not sail

through with his choice candidate, owing to the refusal of

Oshiomhole-led NWC to go the governor’s way.

All these and many more are fast becoming a headache to the APC chair,

who is of the view that there are plans by those affected by his ‘hard

line’ posture to get him off the way.

Confirming the move in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon

Ebegbulem, yesterday in Abuja, the party chair claimed that some

unnamed ‘influential stakeholders’ are rooting for his removal from

office.

He said: “These influential stakeholders, according to grapevine,

have begun to mobilise to pass a no-confidence vote on the leadership

of Oshiomhole, having failed to impose their preferred candidates on

the party in the nomination process.

“Rather than resort to needless perfidy at the threshold of a general

election, we call on them to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship,

bolstered by the fact that the Oshiomhole leadership is propelled more

by its interest in propriety in which victory for the party could be

grounded. “The crime committed by Comrade Oshiomhole’s leadership is

its disdain for impunity and circumvention of due process perpetrated

in some of the states at the pleasure of some influential

stakeholders.

“Overall, Comrade Oshiomhole has not, since stepping in the saddle,

taken any unilateral decision in the running of the party affairs. All

decisions so far taken, passed through the mills of NWC deliberative

sessions and enjoyed unanimous resolutions. The records are there.

History will justify Comrade Oshiomhole and posterity will vindicate

him.

“Therefore, with eyes firmly fixed on the general elections,

especially the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the

scheduled February 16 poll, Comrade Oshiomhole assures all

stakeholders in the APC of his respect for them. He assures them of

his readiness to work with them for the good of the party.

“The comrade-chairman also proposes a common front in the general

election and believes that the APC, as a governing party, will do a

commemorative post mortem next year to appraise and reappraise the

political developments and decisions that presaged the election, which

it would win emphatically.”

On comments by a presidential aspirant on the party’s platform,

Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, that the APC cannot win with Oshiomhole, he

said, “the totality of Unagha’s claims, without necessarily

addressing them one after the other, tallies with cooked-up narratives

being sponsored by some influential stakeholders in their respective

states that Comrade Oshiomhole is responsible for all the problems in

the APC at the moment.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, under the national chairmanship

of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is in safe hands as the party marches,

sure-footedly, to victory in the 2019 general election. This is the

overarching mission of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the

party under his leadership.

“To be clear, Comrade Oshiomhole did not become national chairman of

the governing party to bring it down a notch from the pedestal of its

2015 electoral victory, let alone to preside over its liquidation.

“Rather, his single-minded goal, from the outset of his declaration of

interest in the position, was to deploy his capacity in helping to

strengthen and reposition the party as a truly supreme and disciplined

political entity.

“Although, it might appear fortuitous to some persons that he became

national chairman at the threshold of the 2019 general elections; the

truth is that there is no accident in predestination. We must

appreciate the fact that it has pleased the Almighty God to place him

in the saddle of APC leadership at this time for a purpose.

“The purpose has begun to manifest in its vast flourish and

ramifications: instilling discipline, ensuring party supremacy,

promoting due process, dealing with impunity and executive arrogance

wherever they manifest to undermine intra-party electoral processes in

the states.

“From the outset, we never expected that those who cherished and

supported the status quo, which Comrade Oshiomhole supplanted, would

cave in easily under the magnitude of the current political revival

that he spearheads.

“Indeed, while the progressives are enamoured of change, the

conservatives find it difficult to embrace it. That is the current

reality in the deliberate effort to rebrand the APC.

“Again, we were not, in the least, deluded that the process of

rebranding or rewriting the narrative of the four-year old party would

be easy. What we are witnessing in the APC today is Comrade

Oshiomhole’s adroit management of the strains and pains that

accompanied the birth of a resuscitated governing party.

“The leadership provided in the recently-held primary elections and

the large-scale integrity of the processes are developments that

should hence serve as exemplars in the administration of governing

parties.

“Indeed, the message therein is very clear that the party, and not

pseudo political empires in the states, has the power to superintend

the primary elections for the nomination of the party’s candidates in

the general election.

“While the party will not surrender its functions which are

constitutionally circumscribed, to any other entities, it will always

be ready to moderate the divergent tendencies and mediate the

disparate political camps in the interest of party cohesion.

“This is one of the hardnosed truths that the Comrade Oshiomhole-led

NWC preaches and practises with an apostolic zeal to the chagrin of

some influential stakeholders in the states.”

According to him, “Oshiomhole envisions an APC that is capacitated to

pragmatically build a corpus of leadership and membership that do not

only submit to the high ideal of party supremacy, but also the credo

of party discipline.

“These-party supremacy and discipline- are two fundamentals that had

been eroded even before the emergence of the Oshiomhole leadership. It

is sad that while the national chairman is working round the clock,

some stakeholders have thrown selfish political agendas into the mix

to threaten the building of institutional capacity for the APC.”

